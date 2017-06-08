LOS ANGELES (AP) " George Clooney's father says he is looking forward to meeting his new grandchildren in person but is waiting for the greenlight from his son and Amal Clooney before he packs his bags.

Nick Clooney told The Associated Press Wednesday that he has seen the twins, Ella and Alexander, who were born Tuesday morning in London.

He and his wife Nina are at their home in Kentucky and got their first look their grandchildren via Skype.

The longtime newsman admitted that all he could muster were clichs to describe the newborns, who he says are wonderful, shocking and beautiful. After all he's speaking as a grandfather, not a journalist.

He said that they are thrilled and will be there "with bells on" to congratulate the new parents and hug their grandchildren " once they get permission.