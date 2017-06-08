Masterchef NZ

winners Kasey and Karena Bird have spilled the secrets of what it's like behind the scenes of a reality TV show.

On All Talk With Anika Moa, the 2014 winners spoke about the tokenism they felt on the show.

"They needed the two brown chicks, they needed the two housewives from Queenstown, they needed the two dude flatmates, so we just ticked a few boxes to be fair," said Karena.

"When we could cook, they were like 'wow, that's thrown a whole nother dimension in there [sic].

"We toddled up and we had our high heels on and our fake lashes and our lipstick, and other contestants were thinking, 'who are these two tarts wanting their 15 minutes of fame?'"

The sisters also spilled details about the filming of the show, revealing they lived in a two-storey house with 28 people, with bunk beds in shared rooms and only with two bathrooms.

Karena said there was drinking involved in the house.

"You'd do a challenge and you'd get judged... and then the next day was when you got eliminated. So you had this whole night of, 'I'm going home,' 'No I'm going home,' and then everyone would drink.

"If you watch the elimination part of the show the next day, everyone looks sad, but actually they're just super hungover."