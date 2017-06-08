Ariana Grande is "thinking of her angels" as she resumes her Dangerous Woman World Tour in Paris on Wednesday (07.06.17).

The 'Into You' hitmaker has paid tribute to the 22 fans who died in a terror attack at Manchester Arena last month, after there was an explosion in the foyer arena of the venue following her concert.

Captioning a photograph of the Eiffel Tower, she wrote: "First show back tonight. Thinking of our angels every step of the way. I love you with all my heart."

First show back tonight. Thinking of our angels every step of the way. I love you with all my heart. ☁️ ♡ 🙏🏼 Grateful for and incredibly proud of my band, dancers and entire crew. I love you I love you. A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jun 7, 2017 at 10:28am PDT





"Grateful for and incredibly proud of my band, dancers and entire crew. I love you I love you. (sic)"

It comes after the 23-year-old singer hosted a tribute concert, One Love Manchester, to raise money for the victims of the terror attack."

Speaking on stage, she said: "Before we go any further, I want to thank you all from the bottom of my heart for being here today. I love you so so much. Thank you. I want to thank you so much for coming together and being so loving and strong and unified."

"I love you guys so much and I think that the kind of love and unity we're displaying is the medicine that the world really needs right now. So I want to thank you for being just that.

Merci, Paris ♡ Je t'aime Grateful to be back 🙏🏼 A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jun 7, 2017 at 3:35pm PDT





"And I want to also say I had the pleasure of meeting Olivia [Campbell]'s mommy a few days ago. And as soon as I met her I started crying and I gave her a big hug and she said that I should stop crying because Olivia wouldn't have wanted me to cry. And then she told me that Olivia would have wanted to hear the hits."

"So that means that we had a totally different show planned and we had a rehearsal yesterday where we changed everything and this evening has been so light and so filled with fun and love and bright energy and I want to thank you for that."