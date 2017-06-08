The former basketball star's daughter Destiny, 17, says "things changed" when the retired sportsman married the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star.

She admitted: "Things changed when my dad married Khloe. Things were a lot more public."

"When your dad's an NBA player that's already enough, but when he's marrying a reality TV star, things are so public and you don't have a private life anymore."

"It was crazy that my dad was getting married to this woman that I used to watch religiously."



"It was such a whirlwind, really ... [When Khloe helped Lamar after his overdose] a lot of people in our circle were confused. Their relationship is very toxic."

And Lamar's highly-publicised romance with Khloe caused problems for Destiny at school too.

She added: "There were regular snide comments at school. And when his addiction became public, then it became a social media thing. Even people that I thought were my friends were saying stuff on social media. It was humiliating."

And now Destiny is hopeful her father - who also has Lamar Jr. with his ex-wife Liza Morales - will get the help he needs.

Speaking in a feature titled 'Surviving A Father's Addiction: Lamar Odom's Family Speaks Out', she shared: "I've had conversations with him just letting him know that I want him to get help. But at the end of the day he's a grown man and you have to want it for yourself."