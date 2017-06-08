Sony Pictures have announced a new initiative that will see rude language and adult themes stripped out of some of Hollywood's most popular films - and actor Seth Rogen isn't happy.

The film studio will offer "clean versions" of selected films for home video purchases.

These edited, censored versions of the films will be family-friendly, and while they won't replace the unedited versions already available, they will instead be offered as an extra bonus feature.

First up on the chopping block: A selection of 24 films from comedies 50 First Dates, Talladega Nights and Goosebumps to action flicks Spider Man and White House Down and even art house fare like Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon.

Knocked Up and Bad Neighbours star Seth Rogen - whose movies would probably run to about 12 minutes if submitted for family-friendly editing - has a blunt message for the studio, tweeting: "Holy s**t, please don't do this to our movies. Thanks."

Holy shit please don't do this to our movies. Thanks. https://t.co/0lpoESaIQd — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) June 6, 2017





Rogen's latest Sony film, Sausage Party, was the first R-rated animated film to be released by a major studio.

Sony's initiative comes after third-party services have offered edited versions of Hollywood films for many years - often without the permission of the film makers.

"For years, third-party services have sought to scrub Hollywood movies of content some movie fans find objectionable, including violence, sexuality, and profanity," say Yahoo, who broke the news of Sony's plan.

"Raising issues of unauthorised edits of copyrighted works - not to mention bastardised re-dos unsanctioned by the artists who actually made them - the major movie studios have long opposed most of them."

Looks like that's now changing.