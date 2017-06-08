NEW YORK (AP) " Jon Bon Jovi, Whoopi Goldberg and Usher are set to attend the 2017 Songwriters Hall of Fame event inducting Jay Z, Berry Gordy and others.

The Songwriters Hall announced Thursday that Irving Azoff, Benny Blanco, Kenneth Gamble and Leon Huff also will appear June 15 at the New York Marriott Marquis hotel.

The organization previously announced that Max Martin, Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis and Chicago's Robert Lamm and James Pankow will be inducted this year. Jay Z will be the first rapper inducted into the Songwriters Hall.

Ed Sheeran will receive the Hal David Starlight Award, and Pitbull will earn the Global Ambassador Award at the gala and awards ceremony.

Others set to appear include Johnny Gill, Pat Monahan, Kelli O'Hara and Cassandra Wilson.