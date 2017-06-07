A contestant on the UK version of reality dating show First Dates has horrified viewers with his poor behaviour towards his unlucky love match.

Gay singles John and Greig were paired up for the latest episode of the dating show, which offers a fly-on-the-wall look at blind dates inside a busy London restaurant.

Having abandoned his date early on to have a cigarette outside, John returns to the table clearly ruffled. Greig asks what's wrong.

"I'm alright, I'm alright. It sounds really bad but ... I don't find you attractive," John admits.

"You're a really genuine guy and we seem to get along, but I just don't have that connection with you."

Ouch. Sure, it's blunt, but it need not be the end of the date.

That inconvenient truth out on the table, surely the two could relax into the evening - perhaps even forge a new friendship.

But wait - John's got more to say.

"What's the point in staying and having main course?" he asks.

"So you want to cancel main course?" asks Greig, dumbfounded.

"It's up to you. Sorry."

Despite insisting it's 'up to' Greig, it's clear John does indeed want to cancel the main course, and we're left to watch the slow car-crash as Greig ushers the waiter over to settle his part of the bill and cancel the rest of his order.

But here's where the date goes from car crash to fully fledged Hindenburg disaster:

Greig leaves the restaurant, walking out into the London night much earlier than expected and without having had dinner.

JOHN STAYS AT THE TABLE AND EATS A STEAK AND CHIPS.

That's right, when he said "What's the point in staying and having main course?" he actually meant "What's the point in YOU staying and having main course?"

The First Dates Maître d and host, Fred, sidles up to the table to probe this hungry diner.

"I had to say to him, enough is enough. I feel bad, I feel rotten."

But not rotten enough to have lost your appetite?

"I've got to have my dinner. I've got to eat," says John, becoming visibly annoyed.

"Can I eat my steak now?"

In a piece to camera after the date, Greig's in remarkably good spirits - perhaps sensing he dodged a bullet.

"It's bizarre. We're on a blind date. We're joined together to have a laugh and a giggle ... don't be a dick! Don't be a dick, see it through, buy dessert."

Words to live by, people.

