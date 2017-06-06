5:32pm Tue 6 June
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Oasis founder Liam Gallagher slams brother Noel over missing One Love Manchester concert

Brothers Noel Gallagher and Liam Gallagher from Oasis performing together in 2008. Photo / Getty
Brothers Noel Gallagher and Liam Gallagher from Oasis performing together in 2008. Photo / Getty

WARNING: Explicit language.

As thousands of people gathered together for the One Love Machester concert, many Oasis fans were hoping for a reunion.

Liam Gallagher, the founder of the band, made a special appearance, performing Oasis hits 'Live Forever' and 'Rock 'N' Roll' Star,' alongside their known rival, Coldplay.

Following the performance Liam slammed his brother Noel in a string of sullen Tweets, after he failed to show up to the fundraising concert.






After a fan replied "That's the reunion out the window then haha", the truth about Noel's absence came out, with Liam replying:


Noel has remained silent.

Despite this little tiff, the One Love Machester concert managed to raise over $10 million to support grieving families and victims of the suicide bombing attack.

'One Love Manchester' benefit concert (L) Liam Gallagher and Chris Martin perform on stage on June 4, 2017. Photo / Getty
'One Love Manchester' benefit concert (L) Liam Gallagher and Chris Martin perform on stage on June 4, 2017. Photo / Getty
'One Love Manchester' benefit concert (L) Liam Gallagher and Chris Martin perform on stage on June 4, 2017. Photo / Getty
'One Love Manchester' benefit concert (L) Liam Gallagher and Chris Martin perform on stage on June 4, 2017. Photo / Getty

- news.com.au

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf04 at 06 Jun 2017 18:17:26 Processing Time: 19ms