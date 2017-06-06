Neil Finn thanks Ariana Grande for Manchester Crowded House cover

Neil Finn has thanked Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus for performing one of his well-known hits at One Love Manchester.

Cyrus and Grande covered Crowded House's Don't Dream It's Over at the charity concert for the victims of the Manchester bombing in May.

Finn thanked the singers on Twitter saying it was "so good" that they "took our kid for a spin" at the show.

so good you took our kid for a spin with the good people of @OneLoveManchester @MileyCyrus @ArianaGrande @CrowdedHouseHQ thank you — neil mullane finn (@NeilFinn) June 5, 2017

The pair have performed the song together before, but this time had the One Love crowd singing along with them.

The One Love Manchester concert featured a star-studded lineup which included Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Coldplay, Pharrell Williams and more. The concert aimed around $18 million for victims of the suicide bombing at Grande's Manchester concert two weeks previously, which killed 22 and injured 116.

The show was streamed in over 50 countries around the world, averaging at 10.9 million viewers, according to the BBC.

- NZ Herald