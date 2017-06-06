Fans furious with Supanova over the amount they're charging for Chris Hemsworth autographs and photos

Chris Hemsworth sent fans into a tizzy over the announcement he'll be making an appearance at Sydney's comic and gaming expo Supanova but there's something about it that has also ticked a lot of them off.

The Thor actor is heading to the huge festival on June 18 for a Q&A and meet and greet where fans will have the opportunity to either take a photo or get something signed by the star.

Only problem is - it's going to set you back at least $200.

According to the Supanova website, an autograph will cost $200 while a photo costs $210.

Teri Hatcher, best known for starring in Desperate Housewives, is also heading to the Sydney expo but is charging considerably less for her starpower with fans having to fork out $70 for an autograph and $80 for a picture.

Since the announcement, most fans have taken to Twitter to express their excitement over Hemsworth even making an appearance at the popular expo but plenty have also tweeted their outrage over the hefty price.

I was so excited to see announcement that Chris Hemsworth is coming to Sydney Supanova. Then I saw the exorbitant prices for autos/photos — Valerie (@valshopaholic) June 4, 2017

Jesus. I've never understood paying to meet someone pic.twitter.com/moWZH6NJrj — SEXTINA AQUAFINA (@lisalovesbacon) June 5, 2017

Continued below.

Related Content Chris Hemsworth is lending his voice to new childrens app Elsa Pataky mocks husband Chris Hemsworth for flexing in Instagram snap Magazine's unfortunate vagina typo on Amy Schumer interview

that CANNOT be the supanova photo price? the most ive ever seen is 60 bucks are they INSANE — Danii G (@gerbatron) June 5, 2017

Chris Hemsworth at Supanova is an awesome add but $210 Aud for photo is very hefty. — Ruari Burt (@RuariBurt) June 4, 2017

Another user angrily slammed the affordability of the meet and greet.

"I just looked up the price list for Chris at supanova and its $200 for autograph and $210 for a photo what the f**k i cant afford s**t," they wrote.

The backlash became so severe that Supanova themselves responded to the criticism after a fan wrote "either Chris' manager is being hard to work with, or you're taking advantage of Chris' appearance and charging us more ..."

we understand the prices are higher than usual, but Chris is a genuine A-list internationally recognised star and the prices reflect that. — Supanova Expo (@SupanovaExpo) June 5, 2017

The Supanova expo travels all around Australia and draws numerous celebrities to the comic and gaming event.

The expo, which was last in Melbourne in April, drew the likes of Game of Thrones star Natalie Dormer (who charged $80 for an autograph), Wolf Creek star John Jarratt ($40 for an autograph) and Bones and Buffy star David Boreanaz (who charged $100 for an autograph).

- news.com.au