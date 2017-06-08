Hello, is it Lionel you're looking for? Well, look no further because the multi-platinum, multi-Grammy award winning artist is on his way to New Zealand.

Lionel Richie has today announced his All the Hits tour is coming to Auckland and Christchurch in October and he's also bringing special guests Chic, featuring the legendary Nile Rodgers.

Richie will be bringing a catalogue of massive hits, ones he's used to headline some of the world's biggest festivals, including Bonnaroo and Glastonbury.

Get ready for some Endless Love, Dancing on the Ceiling and of course, Hello.

And if that weren't enough, there's Nile Rogers - a multi-Grammy winning composer, producer, arranger and guitarist.

He has more than 200 production credits to his name, including productions for artists like David Bowie and Madonna, and he's done collaborations with the likes of Daft Punk, Avicii, Disclosure, and Sam Smith.

He co-founded Chic with Bernard Edwards and the group went on to earn 11 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominations, finding fame for hits like Le Freak and Good Times.

Now, Lionel Richie and Chic (featuring Nile Rodgers) are coming to New Zealand where they will play two shows on October 19 and 21.

Tickets go on sale at 10am, June 19, via Ticketek and Ticketmaster.

LOWDOWN

What: Lionel Richie and CHIC feat. Nile Rodgers

Where: Christchurch's Horncastle Arena and Auckland's Spark Arena

When: Christchurch, October 19, and Auckland, October 21