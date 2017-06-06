Mischa Barton gets restraining order against her ex-boyfriend after he tries to sell her sex tape

Mischa Barton has been granted a restraining order against her ex-boyfriend who allegedly attempted to sell a sex tape.

The 'O.C.' actress' lawyer Lisa Bloom took to Twitter on Monday night

(05.06.17) to reveal the Los Angeles Superior Court ruled that her former partner has been banned from distributing the explicit content and ordered to not come within 100 yards of the 31-year-old star.

She wrote on the micro-blogging site: "COURT VICTORY today with Mischa Barton.

Distribution of the explicit Images banned, ex stays 100 yards away forever (sic)"

The LAPD also told E! News: "A report was taken yesterday at the West LA police station. It is currently under review (the police report) and they are going to establish what entity of the department is going to conduct a throughout and formal investigation."

Mischa admitted her "absolute worst fear was realised" when she found out someone was trying to sell videos of her, which were filmed during "her most intimate and private moments".

Speaking in March, she said: "I just want to say that I have been put through an incredibly hard and trying time. This is a painful situation and my absolute fear was realised when I learned that someone I thought I loved and trusted was filming my most intimate and private moments without my consent, with hidden cameras. And then I learned something even worse - that someone is trying to sell these videos and make them public.

"I want to protect [other women] from the pain and humiliation that I have had to go through. No woman should have to go through this, and I am beyond grateful to Lisa Bloom, the Bloom firm and to all my friends that have helped me through this horrific experience. It is a very hard thing to do, but I am glad that I am finally standing up for myself."

Lisa branded the alleged tape "revenge pornography".

She wrote: "There's a name for this disgusting conduct: revenge pornography. Revenge pornography is a form of sexual assault, and it is also a crime and a civil wrong in California. And we will not stand for it. I have a message for anyone who attempts to traffic in these photos or videos of Ms. Barton: we will find you, and we will come after you. We will fully prosecute you under every available criminal and civil law. You proceed at your peril."