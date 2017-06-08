Fans of hypnotic dream-pop are in for a treat: British trio London Grammar have announced a one-off show at Auckland's Spark Arena this September.

The three-piece behind 2013's critically acclaimed album If You Wait play on September 30 as part of their Australia/New Zealand tour.

The tour will follow the release of London Grammar's sophomore record Truth is a Beautiful Thing on June 9, which features their new singles Rooting for You and Big Picture.



Truth is a Beautiful Thing was co-produced with the legendary Paul Epworth, who has worked with the likes of Florence & the Machine and Adele.

Advertisement

Tickets for the show are on sale from 9am on Friday, June 16, with a pre-sale from 9am on Thursday, June 15.