Sideswipe: June 6: In a good place

Drowning their sorrows.
No skirts for this superhero

Facts about the original Wonder Woman

1. While several images make it look like she is wearing a skirt, they are actually culottes, split pants that vary from thigh to knee length. The original costume design "had a fully Grecian look with sandals" that was rejected by both the character's creator, William Moulton Marston, and his wife Elizabeth, upon whom she was based. She thought a skirt was impractical for combat, and he insisted on boots over the sandals.

2. Wonder Woman was on the side of rehabilitation for the criminals she caught. "Especially [with] the female super villains, she takes them over to Reform Island [also known as Transformation Island] and tries to get them rehabilitated back to their true nature of women, which Marston believed was a superior nature and, like many suffragettes, thought was the only recipe for peace - women being in charge of society."

3. Wonder Woman surrendered her powers in 1968. She wanted to stay in Man's World and look after Steve Trevor (who, ironically, was killed off) rather than join her Amazonian sisters in travelling to another dimension. She opened a mod clothing boutique, dressed in the fashion of the time, and learned martial arts. Gloria Steinem put her on the cover of MS magazine with the line "Wonder Woman for President".

(Source: Comics archivist and librarian Benjamin LeClear on Mentalfloss.com. To read more, go here. )

Grouchy dad sh-sh-shakes it up on social media

Living la vida vodka

Alcohol-associated excesses accounted for 52 per cent of all [Russian] deaths at ages 15 to 54 from 1990 to 2000, according to thelancet.com.

But the huge mortality rates are not a result of alcohol poisoning, but because of alcohol-induced adventurism/risk taking with the male population, resulting from a combination of a culture that embraces alcohol and the "tough guy" image, lack of economic opportunity, a lower standard of living and boredom.

All of that leads to drunk people climbing tall structures and falling off, lethal bar fights, and a whole lot of excessive drinking and drug use.

Kid drawing was a little dark, until it was turned up the other way.
Picture this: Back in 1946 it was considered "indecent" when people walked around in their swimsuits anywhere but on the beach itself, and at Rockaway Beach in New York you were expected to wear a robe to and from the beach. A LIFE Magazine photographer captured people being issued with tickets for "indecent exposure".

