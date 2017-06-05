Piers Morgan backtracks on Ariana Grande comments, says he misjudged her

By Natalie Wolfe

Piers Morgan has been forced to eat some much-needed humble pie after he slammed singer Ariana Grande for flying home after her May 22 Manchester concert was targeted by a terrorist attack.

The outspoken journalist called out the singer two weeks ago after she flew back to the US immediately after a suicide bomber detonated an explosive inside Manchester Arena, where Grande had just played a concert.

The 23-year-old singer flew home to be with her family and her boyfriend but immediately started to plan a benefit concert to raise money for the victims of the bombing which claimed the lives of 22 people and injured dozens more.

Grande organised her One Love Manchester concert which went off without a hitch yesterday and featured performances from singers including Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Robbie Williams, Katy Perry and Pharrell Williams.

As the concert played on television, Piers Morgan complimented the singer numerous times on Twitter writing, "I thought Ariana Grande was wrong to fly off after #ManchesterAttack. But tonight she's putting on a fabulous show" before adding "I'll say this too about @ArianaGrande - she has a cracking voice. By far the best vocal performance tonight ..."

Twitter users started to call out the TV personality considering less than two weeks ago he had criticised the young singer for flying home.

I only ever apologise if I'm wrong. Very rarely happens. https://t.co/nSIa4IPbHO — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 4, 2017

But, Morgan finally admitted he was in fact wrong and tweeted Grande an apology.

I misjudged you, @ArianaGrande & I apologise.

You're an admirable young woman & this is a magnificent night.

Respect.#OneLoveManchester pic.twitter.com/r4v6NQMr97 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 4, 2017

And, Twitter were quick to jump on Morgan's apology, shocked at his rare admittance he had misjudged her.

Twitter must be broken because I think @piersmorgan just apologised pic.twitter.com/MQMemO7o6h — Benjamin (@Benjamin_JG) June 4, 2017

Piers Morgan, admitting he was wrong... well I'll be damned — Cerys (@CerysPoole) June 4, 2017

Morgan criticised Grande after Katy Perry tweeted an image of Queen Elizabeth II visiting injured Millie Robson, 15, writing: "God bless The Queen and her kind heart."

The Good Morning Britain host jumped on Perry's tweet, replying: "Agreed. Might have been nice if @ArianaGrande had stayed to do the same."

Last Friday, Grande headed to the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital to sit at the bedside of the victims who are recovering from the blast.

Among those she visited was 10-year-old Jaden Mann who had to have two operations after shrapnel fractured both her legs.

The One Love Manchester concert raised $US2.6 million in donations in three hours for the victims of the attack.

All proceeds from the concert went to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund which was set up by the City Council in partnership with the British Red Cross.

- news.com.au