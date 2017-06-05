Australian radio host Em Rusciano told to 'get over' miscarriage

Australian radio host Em Rusciano has made a heartbreaking confession during her first morning back on air, after taking two weeks off to cope with her miscarriage.

After thanking the "thousands" of fans who had offered support, the 2DayFM host revealed that not everyone had been so kind.

"I had someone come up to me on Saturday night - I was at a dinner - to say that I was milking my miscarriage and that I needed to get over it," the 38-year-old revealed tearfully to her co-host Harley Breen.

"I only buried my son six days ago ... I don't know that I'll ever get over that.

I don't think there's a timeline on grief."

Rusciano had been 13 weeks pregnant with her son "Ray Valentino" when she miscarried, and admitted she struggled with how to approach the subject with her fans.

"I wasn't going to say anything, but I realised that if I disappeared off air for a while there'd be speculation - so I decided to share the story."

After she went public with the news, the radio host says she had "upwards of 20-odd thousand women" reach out to her.

"It's deeply personal, and hard not to blame yourself," she explained.

"To all of you who have been through this, it's visceral and personal ... and even though it's common, it's your own hell and your own personal fortress of pain and regret.

"I would have been 16 weeks this week and I know his due date is going to be awful, so I just want to thank everyone [for their support]."

