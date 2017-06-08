If ever you were looking for an escape from daily life, Royal Blue 3000 is it.

The latest offering from Ladi6 is mellow, rich, textured and dreamy as hell and at this point, my main complaint is that the six-track EP is simply not enough.

What's interesting is that these songs were born out of live, improvised jam sessions and yet they sound as if Ladi6 has been crafting them for months.

Guru is hands down the standout track of the album, coming in with a strong bass beat and synths that range from space-aged to dream-state, and even the clicking in the background adds a sense of summer vibing.

But Ladi's voice is - as always - the main star of the show, as she soulfully croons about fear and faith and pushing through the tough stuff.

It's followed up by the equally stunning Royal Blue - a love song only Ladi and Parks could create, with an almost dancehall-sounding beat underneath a sweet and floating vocal about the colours of love.

Throughout the EP, Ladi's voice dominates with its effortlessly powerful grit, soul and restraint. Then, on tracks like Guru and Beffy, the production really soars, and although some of the experimental sounds and textures don't always work, the overall tracks sit with Ladi's vocals in a way that is definitely strange, but ultimately, works well.

Do yourself a favour and put on Guru when you get home from work tonight, this EP was designed to transport you.

Ladi6, Royal Blue 3000













Artist:

Ladi6





Album:

Royal Blue 3000





Label:

Universal Music





Verdict:

Laidback soul with a summer vibe to see you through winter.