Did 50-year-old Halle Berry just debut a baby bump?

Halle Berry has sparked pregnancy rumours following a red carpet appearance over the weekend in which she faced a wall of photographers while clutching her rounded belly.

The 50-year-old star was photographed cradling her bump in a tight, form-fitting dress, but made no public statement at the event to announce a pregnancy.

We're not usually ones for hysterically announcing that any female celeb who's more likely just enjoyed a particularly carb-heavy lunch must be sporting a baby bump.

However, with her contented expression and hands placed across her stomach, Berry sure does look like a woman with a happy announcement to make.

The mother-of-two's divorce from French actor Olivier Martinez was finalised in December last year, and it's not currently known if she is seeing anybody, leading those on social media to wonder: Is Halle Berry really pregnant? And if so, who's the father?

Halle Berry is really out here 50 and pregnant...not looking a day over 35. Goals. — Natasha Myles (@NatashaMyles) June 4, 2017

Halle Berry pregnant but by who ? pic.twitter.com/BLPnQByvNu — RihannaNavy (@rihweready) June 4, 2017

Am I the only one who was NOT aware that Halle Berry is pregnant??? pic.twitter.com/0QoI89b8GO — Alex Holley (@AlexHolleyFOX29) June 4, 2017

Halle Berry pops up at an event pregnant and the baby daddy is a mystery... pic.twitter.com/hoMO6Xec4z — Nicki (@nickiknowsnada) June 5, 2017

In an interview with talk show host Ellen DeGeneres in 2014, Berry said that having her second child at the age of 47 had been an absolute surprise.

"They call it a geriatric pregnancy," she said.

"I was, you know, on my way ... this is probably way TMI, but I was really, you know, kinda pre menopausal so to have this happen was a huge [shock].

"I mean, I didn't think it was possible to have another baby ... So, I've learned never to say never."

Just two weeks ago the Oscar-winning actress shared an intimate nude portrait with fans on her Instagram account - with not a baby bump in sight. However, it's not known when that snap was actually taken.

I'll tell you what freedom is to me. No fear. #NinaSimone A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on May 16, 2017 at 5:49pm PDT

- news.com.au