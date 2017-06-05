Celebrities love writing ruthless diss tracks about their feuds and breakups

By Natalie Wolfe

It's all too common nowadays for celebrities to feud with each other. Whether they're complete publicity stunts or coming from pure hate, it seems like most famous people aren't much until they can say they're fighting with another A-lister.

And when it comes to singers feuding, there's one thing we can always be sure of - they'll turn their fight into a catchy tune.

Here's the world's most ruthless diss tracks and who exactly they're aimed at.

SWISH SWISH BY KATY PERRY

Perry's single is the most recent of songs to land a spot on the obvious dig list.

When Jimmy Fallon asked the singer who exactly the song was about, Perry decided to give a very diplomatic answer, calling it "a great anthem for people whenever someone's trying to hold you down or bully you" but, anyone with half a brain realised it's obviously about Taylor Swift.

The 32-year-old singer has been feuding with Swift for years after she blamed Perry for stealing some of her backup dancers for her own tour.

Worst Lyrics

Your game is tired/You should retire/You're about as cute as an old coupon expired

Continued below.

Related Content 1997 vs 2017 Herald daily quiz: May 23 Watch NZH Local Focus: Levin residents continue to fight for dump closure

BAD BLOOD BY TAYLOR SWIFT

If you were wondering why Katy Perry brought out her ruthless Swish Swish, you only need to glance back to 2014 and listen to Swift's hit Bad Blood.

Swift tried to cover her tracks after releasing the song, claiming it was about an ex-lover, but it's easy to hear that the song is obviously about her and Katy Perry's feud.

The video for Bad Blood also added more fuel to the fire which saw Swift coming to physical blows with her real-life best friend Selena Gomez after she "stole" something in the video.

Best Lyrics

Did you think we'd be fine?/Still got scars in my back from your knives. Band-aids don't fix bullet holes/You say sorry just for show/You live like that, you live with ghosts.

SORRY BY BEYONCE

The world first found out about Jay Z's infidelity when Beyoncé's sister Solange pummelled him in a New York elevator but they well and truly heard about it when Beyoncé dropped her visual album Lemonade.

The album ran through Beyoncé and Jay Z's entire relationship after he allegedly cheated on her but it was specifically the song Sorry that broke the internet.

Best Lyrics

Looking at my watch, he should've been home/Today I regret the night I put that ring on/He always got them fucking excuses. He only want me when I'm not there/He better call Becky with the good hair

SURVIVOR BY DESTINY'S CHILD

Sorry wasn't the first time Beyoncé has told someone not to mess with her through lyrics.

When Destiny's Child lost two of its original members in 1999 over alleged favouritism, Beyoncé headed to the studio to pen a song for the new and improved girl group of her, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams.

The song was about surviving losing Letoya Luckett and LaTavia Roberson but straight after it was released, the two former members hit Destiny's Child with a federal lawsuit.

Turns out they'd all agreed not to insult each other publicly and Luckett and Roberson saw Survivor as a direct insult.

The 2002 lawsuit, that claimed the song made "derisive comments" about them, was eventually dropped.

Best Lyrics

You thought I wouldn't sell without you/Sold nine million. I'm not gonna hate on you in the magazines/ I'm better than that.

CRY ME A RIVER BY JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE

Most people use the expression "cry me a river" as a sarcastic joke but when Timberlake dropped his 2002 hit with the same name, there's no doubt he meant it for real - and he meant it at his ex Britney Spears.

Few celebrity relationships in the 1990s were more iconic than Timberlake and Spears'. Both were former members of The New Mickey Mouse Club but it seemed their perfect coupling was too good to be true after reports surfaced that Spears had been cheating on her fellow Mouseketeer.

A few months later he dropped his hit single and finally admitted in 2011 that he'd written the track immediately after having a fight with Spears on the phone.

Best Lyrics

Girl I refuse/You must have me confused with some other guy/The bridges were burned/Now it's your turn to cry/Cry me a river

STUPID GIRLS BY PINK

Pink might look like other famous blonde women but she was definitely sick of the comparison, dropping her 2006 hit to ruthlessly mock "stupid girls".

While many speculated who exactly the song might be about, it wasn't until Pink released the video for the song that everyone realised who she was having a dig at.

The video openly mocked Paris Hilton and her pet chihuahua as well as parodying Jessica Simpson's car washing scene from The Dukes of Hazzard.

Best Lyrics

Porno paparazzi girl, I don't wanna be a stupid girl/ Baby if I act like that, flipping my blonde hair back/ Push up my bra like that, I don't wanna be a stupid girl"

- news.com.au