Duncan Garner reveals his struggle to lose weight and get healthy

Duncan Garner was in denial about problems with his weight until his wife finally got him to stand on the scales - and it wasn't good.

Speaking to the Woman's Day, The AM Show host says he weighed in at 118kg and thought: "Shit, I need to do something about this."

That was the wake-up call he needed to slim down; he joined boxer David "Brown Buttabean" Letele's Motivation fitness classes and reigned in his diet, cutting down on sugar, carbs, portion sizes and a bad habit of grabbing a pie for breakfast.

While at the Buttabean Motivation classes, Garner met people gave him a glimpse of what his life could easily have become.

"There are some really big, obese and unhealthy people with incredible stories who are trying to change their lives, which I find inspiring.

"These people struggle to get out of bed or hop into a car - if they don't do something about it, they're going to die. Some of them are up to 200kg, which makes me look like a bloody midget, but if could easily be me. If I'd left it another year , I might have needed a rope to pull myself out of bed."

However, after attending regular fitness sessions and making a few lifestyle changes, Garner has dropped 12kg, has more energy and is as fit as he's been in a decade.

His goal is to get under 100kg.

- NZ Herald