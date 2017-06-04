Ariana Grande changed her entire set for fan killed in Manchester attack

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Ariana Grande gave a moving speech at the One Love Manchester benefit concert on Monday.

During her set, the 'Problem' hitmaker took a moment to speak to the crowds - which included a number of those who were at her show when the attack took place - to thank them for being the "medicine that the world really needs right now."

She said: "Before we go any further, I want to thank you all from the bottom of my heart for being here today. I love you so so much. Thank you. I want to thank you so much for coming together and being so loving and strong and unified. I love you guys so much and I think that the kind of love and unity we're displaying is the medicine that the world really needs right now.

So I want to thank you for being just that."

The star - who fought back tears for most of her performance - then spoke about meeting with the mother of 15-year-old Olivia Campbell who was killed in the atrocity, and said she'd changed the whole setlist of the evening in order to comply with the young girl's wishes.

She continued: "And I want to also say I had the pleasure of meeting Olivia [Campbell]'s mommy a few days ago. And as soon as I met her I started crying and I gave her a big hug and she said that I should stop crying because Olivia wouldn't have wanted me to cry. And then she told me that Olivia would have wanted to hear the hits.

"So that means that we had a totally different show planned and we had a rehearsal yesterday where we changed everything and this evening has been so light and so filled with fun and love and bright energy and I want to thank you for that."

Grande's manager Scooter Braun also gave a moving speech at the benefit concert, telling the crowd: "Myself and all of us around the world are so grateful to you for stepping up and taking action. Last night, this nation was challenged, and you had a decision to make whether to come out here tonight. And this is so beautiful. You looked fear in the face and said, 'No. This is Manchester...' Manchester, your bravery is our hope."

He then took a moment to mention a 15-year-old victim named Adam whom he had met at Manchester Children's Hospital alongside the 'Problem' hitmaker.

Sharing Adam's message with the audience, Scooter said: "He said Scooter, make sure you tell them, 'Don't go forward in anger. Love spreads.' Adam, if you're watching, you're our hero tonight."

Scooter - who also manages Justin Bieber, who also took to the stage at the event - ended his powerful message by ensuring fans that "hatred will never win".

He said: "Evil will test us. It will show its face again. But because of you, as a worldwide community, we will be fearless, we will be great and we will honour our children. We owe it to them to be brave... Hatred will never win, fear will never divide us, because on this day we all stood with Manchester."