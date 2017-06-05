Sideswipe: June 5: Stand-in hedgehog

What is the best advice your mother ever gave you?

1. Give people the benefit of the doubt. When somebody is stressed, or unhappy, or unwell, they may behave in ways that we find objectionable and it's easy to write them off as an arsehole. Refrain from judgment and take a minute to consider that they might just be an ordinary human being who's struggling with something, or suffering in some way.

2. She said: "Aim directly under the centre of the rib cage. This is called the diaphragm and it is the muscle that controls how the lungs take in air. If you hit this spot at the beginning of the fight he won't be able to breathe for a few minutes and taking him out will be easy." I was 13 and being badly bullied.

3. If you want to know the cut of a person's gib, watch how they treat people in service professions who can't defend themselves.

4. "Remember that most people are idiots" she said referring to other drivers on the road.

But actually, can be applied more broadly.

5. You cannot change other people, you can only change your REACTION to other people.

6. Always have your own bank account.

7. Don't contribute to the wealth of drugs cartels.

8. Being good-looking might get you in the door, but once you're in there, you sure as s*** better have something to say.

9. Never deep fry in the nude.

AT missing the boat with bus times

"The new AT bus timetable is out and causing a few headaches," writes Patricia. "One such problem is that the first bus to Hobsonville Point's new multimillion-dollar ferry terminal arrives at 7.10am, after the first boat leaves for Auckland at 6.50am. Same at the end of the day. The last sailing to the terminal arrives after the last bus scheduled for the day has left. The only way to use it is to sleep in the terminal overnight to catch the first sailing."

Speak English sign for students' eyes only

English Only Zone sign at a Melbourne University. A reader explains: "This is common in English Language schools where students are encouraged to only speak English while they are in the school." Another reader agrees: "A total immersion approach to learning language. Which as any Kura Kaupapa will tell you, works."

Video: Supercell thunderstorms are a manifestation of nature's attempt to correct an extreme imbalance. The effort to reach equilibrium is what drives all of our weather, and the force with which the atmosphere tries to correct this imbalance is proportional to the gradient. In other words, the more extreme the imbalance, the more extreme the storm.

- NZ Herald