7:50pm Sun 4 June
Celebrities tweet their support for London after numerous terrorist attacks

Ariana Grande is among dozens of stars tweeting their support for London. Photo / AP
Celebrities from around the world have again banded together following the ongoing terrorist attack in London.

Seven people have been reportedly killed and as many as 20 injured after terrorists mowed down pedestrians on London Bridge and then went on a stabbing rampage with two terrorists still at large.

Numerous celebrities have taken to Twitter to mourn the attack including Ariana Grande whose May 22 concert in Manchester was targeted by a suicide bomber, killing 22 and injuring more than 100 others.






Numerous politicians have also tweeted about the attack including Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, US President Donald Trump, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and leader of the British Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn.





- NZ Herald

