Celebrities tweet their support for London after numerous terrorist attacks

Celebrities from around the world have again banded together following the ongoing terrorist attack in London.

Seven people have been reportedly killed and as many as 20 injured after terrorists mowed down pedestrians on London Bridge and then went on a stabbing rampage with two terrorists still at large.

Numerous celebrities have taken to Twitter to mourn the attack including Ariana Grande whose May 22 concert in Manchester was targeted by a suicide bomber, killing 22 and injuring more than 100 others.

Praying for London — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) June 4, 2017

Praying for London.. — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) June 3, 2017

My heart is with you London. Please can everyone stay safe. This is beyond tragic but we... https://t.co/Mi8hPeE9tj — Cara Delevingne (@Caradelevingne) June 4, 2017

Thoughts are with innocent victims caught up in London Bridge incident. Please try to stay safe people. — Simon Cowell (@SimonCowell) June 4, 2017

Stay safe tonight London . Thinking of you Gx — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) June 3, 2017

Praying for London. Stay safe. https://t.co/koHCak6Cer — J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) June 3, 2017

I love you London. This news devastates me and I don't feel a tweet to be enough but know my heart and prayers are with u. #londonbridge — Gina Rodriguez (@HereIsGina) June 4, 2017

So sad to hear the news about the attacks in London Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone. — Fifth Harmony (@FifthHarmony) June 4, 2017

More sorrow and grief at the hands of madmen in London. Men and religion are worthless. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) June 3, 2017

Numerous politicians have also tweeted about the attack including Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, US President Donald Trump, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and leader of the British Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn.

Our prayers and resolute solidarity are today as always with the people of Britain in the face of the shocking terrorist attacks in London. — Malcolm Turnbull (@TurnbullMalcolm) June 4, 2017

Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U. K., we will be there - WE ARE WITH YOU. GOD BLESS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2017

Awful news from London tonight. We're monitoring the situation - Canadians in need of help please see below: https://t.co/NVHwMlD2uu — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 3, 2017

Brutal and shocking incidents reported in London. My thoughts are with the victims and their families. Thank you to the emergency services. — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) June 3, 2017

- NZ Herald