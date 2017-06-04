Robbie Williams struggles to sing 'Angels' after he dedicates the song to Manchester victims

By Natalie Wolfe

Robbie Williams was helped by 50,000 of his Manchester fans last night after he struggled to get through his song Angels.

The British singer dedicated his hit song to the victims of the Manchester Arena attack while performing at the city's Etihad Stadium.

A Twitter user uploaded a video of Williams breaking down in front of the huge crowd which then all began to sing the song for him instead.

Robbie Williams dedicated Angels to the Manchester bombing victims, then was unable to sing, so we sang for him. #MCR #MCRstrong pic.twitter.com/UDG9kilsFo — Dan Sparrøw (@DecodeDan) June 2, 2017

Video showed the 43-year-old singer slapping his face in an attempt to compose himself before walking away from the microphone. The footage shows Williams eventually giving up on trying to sing instead clapping his hands at the crowd as they sing Angels.

Another Twitter user posted video of Williams performing Strong but changing the lyrics of the chorus to "Manchester, we're strong, we're strong".

Williams is set to perform in Manchester again this weekend after it was confirmed he'll reunite with his hit 90s boy band Take That for Ariana Grande's benefit concert.

Continued below.

Related Content Herald daily quiz: May 22 Snorkelling Queensland's beautiful Whitsunday Islands Fashion: The winter dress report - your go-to staple

The concert, which will be broadcast live at 4am AEST on Monday morning, will be held at the Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester and is expected to include performances from Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Coldplay, Niall Horan and Little Mix.

The city is still recovering from the attack that saw suicide bomber Salman Abidi detonate an explosive after Ariana Grande's concert on May 22.

READ MORE:

&bull: Is this Claudia Hoskins' new man?

• Lorde explains new single: 'I'm a mess'

The blast killed 22 and injured more than 100 others.

The Manchester Arena attack is the second in as many weeks after London currently deals with a terrorist attack with early reports suggesting seven people have reportedly been killed and as many as 20 injured after terrorists mowed down pedestrians on London Bridge and then went on a stabbing rampage.

- news.com.au