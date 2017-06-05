This is how to watch Ariana Grande's One Love Manchester in New Zealand

Ariana Grande's massive One Love Manchester benefit concert is set to take place at around 6am Monday, New Zealand time, and you can tune in here.

The 23-year-old singer is hosting the concert to raise money for those involved in the terrorist atrocity which killed 22 people and left more than 50 injured after her concert at Manchester Arena on May 22.

For Kiwi fans hoping to tune in, YouTube is livestreaming the show via Grande's channel, and you can watch below from around 5.55am.

The event will also be livestreamed via Ariana Grande's Facebook page, and Twitter account.

TVNZ1 will be showing Ariana Grande's One Love Manchester concert live from 5.55am-9.30am.

Grande is set to collaborate with the Black Eyed Peas at the concert on their massive hit Where is the Love, with a source telling The Sun, "This could be the most powerful song that will be heard all evening, because the lyrics are so relevant to how everyone now feels.

"As much as Ariana wants to perform the track, it will be difficult for her to keep her emotions in check. She may well get choked up while she is singing so she will begin the song, then the Peas will join in to help her. But they may both be drowned out by the sound of the crowd singing along."

The anti-hate track will hold special prominence at the event, with the lyrics "People killing, people dying, children hurt and you hear them crying" resonating with the large number of children who were injured or killed during the blast.

Alongside Ariana and the Black Eyed Peas, the star-studded lineup includes Robbie Williams, Take That, Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Marcus Mumford, Niall Horan, Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, Pharrell Williams, and Little Mix.

All net profits donated to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund.

The concert follows another terror attack in London on Sunday. It is unclear if or how recent events will impact the Manchester concert or the performances there.

-Bang! Showbiz with NZ Herald