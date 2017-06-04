Chris Hemsworth is lending his voice to new childrens app

By Staff Writer News Corp Australia Network

CHRIS Hemsworth's booming voice is what makes his reprising of Thor so successful. But now, he's putting it to a different use entirely.

As if we didn't already have enough reasons to love the Aussie hunk, Hemsworth has given his voice to a new children's app that uses narratives and games to teach young children problem solving strategies and calming techniques, reported News.com.

The Australian Childhood Foundation launched the new Big Tree App, which also features the voices of his mother, Leonie Hemsworth, and Nadine Garner.

The app was originally developed for children suffering from trauma, but is appropriate for all children under 8.

"Research tells us that all children need a strong sense of belonging and connection with carers and family to develop important regulation as they grow up, Australian Childhood Foundation chief executive Dr Joe Tucci said.

"The central stories about trust, respect and love show children that challenges can be overcome and that seeking out people who care about you when you are unhappy, stressed or confused can help you feel calmer."

The app incorporates four core narratives featuring four main characters: Morten the Monster (voice of Chris Hemsworth), Ellen the Caterpillar (voice of Leonie Hemsworth), Ollie the Monkey (voice of Chris Hemsworth) and Sleepy Susan the Cat (voice of Nadine Garner).

Each of the characters helps children to consider the emotions and thoughts associated with challenges that come to be resolved through the support of friends.

The app even teaches young children breathing relaxation techniques and has playful activities that can be shared with parents of carers.

The Big Tree App can be downloaded from iTunes for $4.49 with all funds raised

going to the Foundation in their work to support children affected by abuse and

family violence.

To find out more information visit the Australian Childhood Foundation.

