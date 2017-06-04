Lorde opens up about losing David Bowie

Lorde believes she is "basically a witch".

The 20-year-old singer has said she isn't "weirded out" by supernatural beings such as ghosts and spirits because of her love for all things magical, and even claims to have a "connection" with the late David Bowie, who passed away last year after suffering from liver cancer.

She told the Daily Telegraph newspaper: "I have always felt connected to [David Bowie], even though I spent only about five minutes in [his] company. I felt he was watching over me in a way. It would be no surprise to anyone I am not weirded out by ghosts or spirits. I am basically a witch."

It isn't the first time the 'Green Light' musician has spoken about the late 'Space Oddity' hitmaker either, as last month she admitted she wrote much of her upcoming second album 'Melodrama' with the star in mind.

She said: "I feel like the whole time spent writing this record, I've had him in my thoughts, I've had him in my heart. It's hard not to make something and not think, 'What would David think of this? If I could play it to him, what would he say?'"

Meanwhile, 'Yellow Flicker Beat' singer revealed she is "no good at selling the dream" of stardom and "finds it very jarring" when she is put in the spotlight.

She said: "I am not a good famous person. I am a writer, that is what I am good at. I can build stuff and sing stuff, but I am not good at selling the dream. I don't look like magic when I get out of the car. Some people tell their story through these photos, but that is truly not my strength.

"I hate it and every time it happens to me, I feel unsafe. I still find it very jarring. I feel very lucky that I don't draw attention. I love the fact that I can go play before the headliner at Coachella and then I can be, like, 'Bye-bye! I am going to New Zealand.'"

