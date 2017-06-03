Demi Lovato on Kathy Griffin: 'Funny when bullies play the victim'

By News Corp Australia

Demi Lovato has appeared to throw shade at Kathy Griffin after her tearful press conference, reigniting a feud between the pair.

The Cool for the Summer singer took to Twitter not long after Griffin's press conference, where the comedian had accused the Trumps of bullying her following a bad joke about the president.

Lovato, who has not taken kindly to barbs directly at her by Griffin in the past, seemed to imply the comedian was a hypocrite without actually naming her.

"I find it funny when bullies play the victim," she shared with her 43 million followers. "Oops. I spilled my tea."

The singer also liked a tweet by her mum which read, "So @kathygriffin states she will continue making fun of people, kinda like she made fun of my daughter @ddlovato for going into treatment," she wrote.

In 2014, Griffin was asked on Twitter who was the "biggest douche celebrity you've met?"

"Probably Debbie Lovato. Plus she should calm the f down bout Lady Gaga getting barfed on," Griffin wrote.

Then in August 2015, she had a crack at her singing at the VMAs.

"Demi's live singing was very obviously live if you know what I'm saying. And then the rest of the track or tracks #atleastshesang-ish," she wrote.

Probably Debbie Lovato Plus she should calm the f down bout Lady Gaga gettin barfed onRT @SamRedgrove: biggest douche celebrity you've met? — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) March 25, 2014

Griffin told Ryan Seacrest that she felt like she was bullied by the singer's Lovatics fanbase. She said she received death threats and had to get the police involved.

"As you know, I'm an equal opportunity offender," she said, "but this is the first time that I know of that a comedian of my stature, has actually been confronted this way via social media by the artist herself, knowing she has 30 million Lovatics."

It comes as actor (and famed Donald Trump impersonator) Alec Baldwin took to Twitter to defend the under fire comedian.

1- Dear Kathy Griffin, Kathy....baby...I've been there.

The whole Henry Hyde thing w Conan, where we bring out an oxygen mask at the end? — AlecBaldwin (@AlecBaldwin) June 3, 2017

Baldwin, who is used to copping barbs from the US president, urged Griffin to move on from what she called bullying from the Trumps.

"Kathy ... f**k them. F**k them all. No 1 believes u meant 2 threaten Trump. Trump is such a senile idiot, all he has is Twitter fights," Baldwin tweeted.

"Ignore him. Like the leaders of all the other countries in the world. Ignore him."

Baldwin alluded to his own 1998 call to stone then Republican politician Henry Hyde to death on Late Night With Conan O'Brien.

5- ignore him. Like the leaders of all the other countries in the world. Ignore him. — AlecBaldwin (@AlecBaldwin) June 3, 2017

"No one walked out of the studio and said, 'No! We're serious!' No one," he tweeted.

"But all your gutless, weasels in the GOP insisted that I actually threatened Hyde. They played the victim beautifully."

Baldwin's impersonation of Trump on Saturday Night Live has also earned him ire from the President, including late-night tweets that the iconic show is "unwatchable ... totally biased, not funny."

