Bill Maher apologises after being slammed for using racial slur

By Kristine Phillips

HBO late-night host Bill Maher apologised for using a racial slur during an interview on his show, Real Time, which led to a firestorm of criticism, including from the cable network.

"Friday nights are always my worst night of sleep because I'm up reflecting on the things I should or shouldn't have said on my live show," Maher said in a brief statement Saturday.

READ MORE:

&bull: Is this Claudia Hoskins' new man?

• Lorde explains new single: 'I'm a mess'

"Last night was a particularly long night as a I regret the word I used in the banter of a live moment. The word was offensive and I regret saying it and am very sorry."

Maher's apology came the day after he used the n-word during a conversation with Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb. The comment immediately drew condemnation across the political spectrum.

Maher was talking Friday night to Sasse about the senator's book, The Vanishing American Adult, which explores why today's young people are unable to survive in a competitive global economy. The conversation drifted to Halloween and how dressing up is no longer just a children's tradition. Sasse said adults don't do that quite as much in his state because it's frowned upon. In response, Maher said he should visit Nebraska more.

"We'd love to have you work in the fields with us," Sasse said.

"Work in the fields? Senator, I'm a house n--," Maher said, raising both of his hands up. "No it's - it's a joke."

Continued below.

Related Content Watch NZH Local Focus: Levin residents continue to fight for dump closure The midlife health checklist Herald daily quiz: May 22

*Warning: This clip contains offensive language:



But really, @BillMaher has got to go. There are no explanations that make this acceptable. pic.twitter.com/K5XlEjekQ9 — deray mckesson (@deray) June 3, 2017

The audience cheered. A smiling Sasse didn't say anything about the comment, and the conversation moved forward.

In a statement sent to media outlets, HBO called Maher's comments "inexcusable and tasteless" and said the cable network will remove that segment from future airings of the show.

Others, including Black Lives Matter activist DeRay Mckesson and Jack Posobiec, a Trump supporter who writes for the right-wing site Rebel Media, have called for Maher to be fired. #FireBillMaher is circulating on Twitter.

Sasse also was criticized for his reaction, or lack thereof. In a series of tweets Saturday, Sasse talked about how he should've reacted.

"Here's what I wish I'd been quick enough to say in the moment: "Hold up, why would you think it's OK to use that word? The history of the n-word is an attack on universal human dignity. It's therefore an attack on the American Creed. Don't use it," Sasse wrote.

But he also said that he's a strong advocate of the First Amendment, and comedians "get latitude to cross hard lines."

In a tweet addressing Maher, Cornel Wm. Brooks, president of the National Association for the Advancement of Coloured People, or NAACP, said: "Great comedians make us think & laugh. When our humanity is the punchline, it hurts too much to think or laugh."

- Washington Post