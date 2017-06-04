Mayor's epic response to Wonder Woman women-only screening rant

By new.com reporter

Don't mess with Austin mayor Steve Adler if you want to rant about women.

Because he's a wonder, after a superhero-style smackdown of a man who emailed him slamming women-only screenings of new movie Wonder Woman in Austin, Texas.

In the email the mayor posted on his website, Richard A Ameduri demanded men boycott Austin over the screenings, saying the city should stop "kissing up to women" and embrace gender equality.

"The theatre that pandered to the sexism typical of women will, I hope, regret its decision," the letter said.

"The notion of a woman hero is a fine example of women's eagerness to accept the appearance of achievement without actual achievement."

He described woman as a "second-rate gender" and asked what have women ever done: "virtually everything great in human history was accomplished by men, not women."

He challenged the mayor to "name something invented by a woman!"

The mayor's response was as scathing and hilarious as it was sarcastic.

The mayor initially warned Mr Ameduri his email appeared to have been hacked by "an unfortunate and unusually hostile individual", and advised him to remedy that right away "lest this person's uninformed and sexist rantings give you a bad name".

Describing the views in the email as "abysmal" and an "embarrassment to modernity, decency, and common sense", he then proceeded to list a series of achievements made by women.

"What if someone though you didn't know that women invented medical syringes, life rafts, fire escapes, and central and solar heating, a wartime communications system for radio-controlling torpedoes that laid the foundation for everything from Wi-Fi to GPS and beer", he continued.

"And I hesitate to imagine how embarrassed you'd be if someone thought you were upset that a private business was realising a business opportunity by reserving one screening this weekend for women to see a superhero movie."

The mayor then politely wished him luck in securing his email account.

He added "in the future, should your travels take you to Austin, please know that everyone is welcome here, even people like those who wrote that email whose views are an embarrassment to modernity, decency, and common sense".

