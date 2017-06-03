Lorde takes the stage for star-studded Governor's Ball in New York City

She's one of the most avant-garde performers in pop music today.

And Lorde didn't disappoint when it came to her performance at the 2017 Governor's Ball in New York City on Friday.

The Kiwi star began her set with her head cloaked in a white mesh veil.

She later removed the garment, revealing a sheer black top, which offered up a view of her black bra and toned midsection.

On the bottom she donned a pair of flared black trousers which also featured mesh cutouts at the calves.

Her brunette tresses were parted in the middle and brushed back messily, while the Royals songstress opted for distinctive rouge and eye make-up.

- Daily Mail