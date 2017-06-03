Olivia Newton-John's daughter quits Instagram over mean comments

By News.com.au

Olivia Newton-John's daughter Chloe Lattanzi was forced to quit Instagram after users allegedly left "incredibly insensitive" comments on her account about her mother's cancer returning.

Newton-John announced earlier this week she had been diagnosed with breast cancer for the second time, 20 years after she first beat the disease.

Lattanzi took to Instagram yesterday to post an emotional tribute to her mum alongside a throwback picture of the two of them, reports News.com.au.

"I want to thank all of you for your love and support. My mum and best friend is going to be fine!" the 31-year-old wrote.

"Cancer is the disease of our generation and it is part of my and my mothers quest to beat this insidious monster. We both love you all, and anyone fighting this disease you can beat it.

"Look for natural remedies as well as what modern medicine can offer. My mum is so powerful she will beat this in no time. All my love to you. And I wish you health wealth and happiness," she added.

Since posting the tribute, the 31-year-old singer was reportedly inundated with cruel comments about Newton-John's second battle with breast cancer.

According to PEOPLE, Lattanzi wrote in her final post on 1 June that "Some woman commented that I couldn't post happy pictures of myself because of what my mother is going through. I am so sad and no one has any idea what I am going through".

Adding, "I don't want my life to be public and this [is] the greatest struggle a daughter could go through and the last thing I need is someone telling me that I can't distract myself and post normal creative pics on my Instagram."

"My mum is fine and the one thing she told me is to keep being creative positive and take my mind off anything negative (sic)," Chloe added. "My mum and I are humans and unfortunately my mother's cancer has to be everyone's buisness (sic)."

"You could never imagine how much we just want to be alone," she continued.

"And not have to deal with the world's opinions of how we deal with this. I'm going to leave my Instagram for a while. Not. Because Im (sic) ashamed that I posted a pic that wasn't to do with my mum, but because I'm angry.

"Angry that there are such incredibly insensitive a**holes out there making me feel ashamed of trying to feel normal. Good bye for a while."

Since publishing this article, Lattanzi has returned to Instagram but has set her account to private.

