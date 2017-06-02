How some of the last pictures of Brad and Angelina together made me $10,000

By Lloyd James

A paprazzo reportedly earned a six figure sum for photographs he snapped of billionaire James Packer and former Nine Network CEO David Gyngell exchanging blows on the footpath outside Packer's Bondi Beach penthouse in 2014.

But it was a drop in the well compared to the US$15 million earned by the couple formerly known as Brangelina for the first photos of their twins in 2008.

It remains the record amount ever paid for celebrity photographs, smashing the previous US$6 million record paid to Jennifer Lopez and her ex-husband Marc Anthony for shots of their twins in the same year, reports news.com.au.

So you can imagine the size of the dollar signs that flashed before my eyes when I received an email out of the blue from a business associate with a gift attached: photos of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt getting tattooed together, just before they broke up.

They were of poor quality and low resolution - taken, apparently, on an old mobile phone. But there was no questioning their value.

Wearing only a towel, Angelina was laying on a couch as a Thai tattooist used a long steel needle to ink her back.

Other photos showed close-ups of the finished artwork on Angelina's back while others Brad Pitt posing with the tattoo artist.

Coupled with the media frenzy that followed Brangelina's bitter separation, I knew I had a chance to make some real money here.

Continued below.

Related Content Watch NZH Local Focus: Levin residents continue to fight for dump closure My sick little pony: Blind woman nurses pal back to health Herald daily quiz: May 22

Ironically, the tattoo designs were supposed "to symbolically bind them as husband and wife".

But where could I sell them? I'd worked in the media industry for nearly 20 years but knew nothing about the paparazzi. Who could I trust to tell me what the photographs were really worth?

Immediatetly shut down

The first person I contact is one of Australia's leading photo agents. It was a little late in the evening when I called, but his reply hit me like a tonne of bricks.

"Who are you? What do you want? Why are you calling this number?" Then, after I told him of my treasure, he asked: "Well, if you didn't take the photos, who did?"

I explained they were a gift from someone who wished to remain anonymous - at which point I was instantly shut down. He said nobody was going to buy them until I released the name of the photographer, and show proof of Brangelina's consent.

I shook my head. Was James Packer asked to give his consent before photos of his punch up were published? Of course not.

And it wasn't like my photos had been snapped by someone hiding in the bushes. Both Brad and Angelina were clearly posing in my shots.

And as for naming the photographer, that was a deal-breaker as far I was concerned.

Plan B

The next day I send an email to two of the largest photo agencies in the US - one in New York and the other in L.A.

The subject line read: 'New Photos of Brangelina getting tattooed'. The photos were attached, albeit with the word 'copyright' watermarked across the subjects' faces.

Minutes later, my phone rang. It was a representative of the agency in L.A. He said he'd love to represent me, that he'd sell the photos to publishers all over the world and I'd earn thousands - less his 20 per cent fee.

He also said it didn't matter who took them so long as the photographer had agreed to let me use them.

He then asked to see the photographs without the watermarks. I agreed on the condition he first sent me an email first acknowledging they were for his eyes only.

He agreed, sent it over and within minutes the photos - and my potential cash windfall - were in his hands.

But when he replied to confirm he's received them, his tone had changed. He now seemed to be downplaying their worth. "There may be privacy issues," he said. "I'll seek advice and get back to you."

New York on the line

As I waited nervously, my phone rang again. It was a representative from the agency I'd contracted in New York. His questions were identical to those of the agent in L.A.

"Who took them? Do you have full rights to use them? Can I see them without watermarks?"

But unlike the first agent, this guy didn't beat around the bush once the photos were in his hands. He replied within minutes with a contract attached and asked me to sign on the dotted line.

His commission was a higher than what the agent in L.A. wanted but he claimed his agency was the largest of its kind in the world and I would earn more money with him in the end.

I added my signature to the contract and clicked the send button. The deal was done.

Later in the evening, I received an email from the agent in L.A. After getting "advice" about the "privacy issues", he'd concluded it "should be OK".

"Too late. The photos were no longer on the market," I replied, assuming that would be the last I would hear of him.

But it wasn't.

Rats in the ceiling

The agent in New York did a stellar job. Within hours, my photos began appearing in magazines, newspapers, websites and TV shows all over the world.

But the next day he sent me an email asking me to explain why one of his competitors - an agent in London - was now selling my photos, too. He even showed me a screenshot of my photos laid out on a photo board.

I couldn't believe it! There was only one other agent in the world who had access to the photos - that guy in L.A.

And low and behold when I visited the website of the agent in London, I discovered they were associates.

The first thing I did was write to the agent in London, demanding to know why he was selling my photos and where he got them from.

He replied straight away, apologising profusely, saying he didn't know they had been pinched and had immediately taken them offline.

Next, I wrote to the agent in L.A., telling him I knew what he was up to and warning him to stop. His reply was bizarre. "Why are you accusing me of distributing your photos? I take these allegations very seriously," he added.

"Because you admitted to doing so! Read your own email!" I said. "And I know you work with the agent in London we caught trying to sell them!"

That was the last time I heard from him.

Finally, I wrote to my agent in New York, explaining what had happened and let him know the agent in London was no longer selling the photos.

He accepted my explanation and left it that.

In the end I earned around $10,000 - minus my agent's cut. It was nowhere near the millions I'd envisioned but a nice little earner all the same.

*Journalist's surname has been changed by request.

- news.com.au