Chris Cornell's toxicology report shows prescription drugs in system

A toxicology report shows Chris Cornell had several prescription drugs in his system when he took his own life last month.

The report, which was obtained and cited by TMZ, says Cornell had Naloxone (Narcan), Butalbital (a sedative), Lorazepam (Ativan), Pseudoephedrine (a decongestant) and barbiturates in his system when he died.

It appears he had taken four Lorazepam tablets. According to Variety, Cornell was a recovering addict who had been sober since 2002.

While Cornell's death was officially ruled a suicide, his family contested the ruling claiming the drugs may have impaired his judgement.

In a statement supplied to TMZ, Cornell's wife Vicky said: "After so many years of sobriety, this moment of terrible judgement seems to have completely impaired and altered his state of mind. Something clearly went terribly wrong and my children and I are heartbroken and are devastated that this moment can never be taken back."

Vicky Cornell also took to Facebook on Friday to post a beautiful tribute to her husband, in which she detailed how they met, how he proposed and some of the sweet moments from their time together.

She ended the post by saying: "We had the time of our lives in the last decade, and I'm sorry my sweet love that I did not see what happened to you that night, I'm sorry you were alone, and I know that was NOT you my sweet Christopher. Your children know that too so you can Rest In Peace.

"I am broken, but I will stand up for you, and I will take care of our beautiful babies. I will think of you every minute of every day, and I will fight for you. You were right when you said we are soulmates. It has been said that paths that have crossed will cross again, and I know that you will come find me, and I will be here waiting.

"I love you more than anyone has ever loved anyone in the history of loving and more than anyone ever will."

Where to get help

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youthline: 0800 376 633

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

- NZ Herald