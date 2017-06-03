Manchester attack: Ariana Grande visits injured fans at Manchester's Children's Hospital

After arriving in Manchester, Ariana Grande has paid a surprised visit to young victims of the Manchester terror attack at Royal Manchester Children's Hospital.

10-year-old Jaden Farrell-Mann, who was badly injured in the attack, managed to snap a few photos with her dream idol.

The young girl, from Denton, suffered fractures to both her legs and shrapnel wounds due to the bomb explosion at Ariana's concert in Manchester Arena, according to Manchester News.

She has undergone two operations while staying at Royal Manchester Children's Hospital.

Jaden's father posted his excitement for his little girl on Twitter.

@piersmorgan she just came to Manchester childrens hospital to see @dustyblu10 pic.twitter.com/aRdVQsWKLP — Peter Mann (@peter709630) June 2, 2017

Her mum Sharon also said her daughter was absolutely amazed by the surprise visit.

"Jaden was just sat there watching TV and she walked in. She was absolutely amazed! It was a complete surprise.

"She'd met Prince William earlier today and then Ariana walked in.

"She has a big smile anyway but it got even bigger, Ariana gave her a hug and a kiss, she was in awe.

"It was absolutely fantastic to see, she was so happy."

I got to meet my queen todaylove you @ArianaGrandexxxxxx pic.twitter.com/xTymQaRoN2 — jaden farrell mann (@dustyblu10) June 2, 2017

Ariana has come back to Manchester to perform a benefit concert following the horrific terrorist attack that claimed 22 lives. It has recently been announced that survivors of the attack will get to attend the concert for free.

Ariana will be joined by a host of famous friends; including Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Take That, Niall Horan and Black Eyed Peas, at the benefit concert for the 22 people killed and over 50 injured in the terrorist attack at her concert on May 22.

