5:45am Sat 3 June
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Lawrence O'Donnell signs deal to remain at MSNBC

NEW YORK (AP) " MSNBC says it has completed a deal to keep Lawrence O'Donnell in its prime-time lineup.

The network wouldn't release any details Thursday. Contract renegotiations are usually routine, but O'Donnell's became an issue since he mused publicly about whether he was wanted. Talks went down to the wire; his old contract was due to expire this weekend.

O'Donnell tweeted after his show Wednesday night that "I will be saying hi to Rachel @maddow at 10 p.m. for the foreseeable future."

He's had a strong stretch in the ratings, at least partly due to following the red-hot Maddow in MSNBC's weeknight lineup.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf02 at 03 Jun 2017 07:00:47 Processing Time: 24ms