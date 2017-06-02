Jennifer Garner calls out People magazine for false cover story

Hollywood actress Jennifer Garner is smiling on the cover of the latest issue of People Magazine. She looks serene, confident, peaceful.

'Jennifer Garner: Life After Heartbreak,' trumpets the headline.

"Since ending her troubled marriage to 'love of her life' Ben Affleck, she's moving on, finding happiness - and starting over at 45," it continues.

Why Jennifer Garner is finding it difficult to move on from 'love of her life' and father of her 3 kids, Ben Affleck https://t.co/FkxiIn5xSd pic.twitter.com/ioqM3NPNps — People Magazine (@people) May 31, 2017

Good for her. There's just one problem, which Garner was keen to point out on her official Facebook page: She had absolutely no involvement with the story.

In the online article teasing People's full story, the US celeb mag promises an "inside look" at Garner's "new life."

Garner is "doing okay," according to an "insider". "This has really been the most difficult decision for her. But it's time to focus on the future," the anonymous source continues.

The source is quoted as saying Garner and Affleck are working together to ensure their three young children are "comfortable" throughout the split. This very knowledgeable insider even knows Garner's decision on whether she'll date again: "She will eventually, but it will be a while before she does ... She still says Ben was the love of her life."

You don't need a media studies degree to figure out that when celeb-focused tabloids quote mysterious unnamed insider sources, the information offered should be taken with a giant grinder of salt.

Garner said as much in her Facebook post, explaining that it was the article's air of authenticity that made her decide to speak out against it.

"It has been brought to my attention that there is a People magazine cover and article out today that appear to be coming from me. It isn't unusual for me to receive calls from loved ones thinking I forgot to tell them I am pregnant - with twins! (Geez Louise), but those are so ridiculous they're easy to ignore," she wrote.

"This isn't a tragedy by any measure, but it does affect me and my family and so, before my mum's garden club lights up her phone, I wanted to set the record straight: I did not pose for this cover. I did not participate in or authorise this article.

"While we are here, for what it's worth: I have three wonderful kids and my family is complete."

So now you know.

- news.com.au