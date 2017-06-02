Big hooks, dark lyrics: Lorde's new song Perfect Places gets rave reviews

Lorde has received rave reviews for Perfect Places, the second single from her new album.

Released overnight, the song was produced by Jack Antonoff and is the last song on Melodrama, Lorde's new album due for release later this month.

The upbeat song includes the lyrics: "I'm 19, and I'm on fire" and, "All these nights spent off our faces / Trying to find these perfect places."

It was quickly praised by music publications, with Rolling Stone calling it "dark" and "unflinching" and saying it was "strikingly more confessional than her other songs".

Forbes called it "a musically upbeat pop effort which hides some serious subject matter and unexpectedly dark lyrics with a catchy beat".

Uproxx went a step further, calling Perfect Places the "bizarro version of Royals" and saying "you can practically hear the money changing hands when she comes in with the hook on this new single".

On Twitter, Lorde called the song "one of my favourites".

a new song from Melodrama, and one of my favourites this is PERFECT PLACES https://t.co/0fQaNKpRmc pic.twitter.com/Bx0hHxt23W — Lorde (@lorde) June 1, 2017

Fans have now heard five tracks from the 11-track Melodrama: Green Light, Sober, Liability, Homemade Dynamite and Perfect Places.

Melodrama is due for release on June 16.

- NZ Herald