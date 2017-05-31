Beauty and the Beast without CGI is hilariously weird

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

A new behind-the-scenes featurette from the set of Beauty and the Beast begs the question: How on earth did Emma Watson keep a straight face?

Footage from the filming of the wildly popular live-action Disney remake shows Watson as Belle alongside fellow British actor Dan Stevens as The Beast.

By the time we see him in the film, Stevens has been transformed into a spectacularly fearsome creature thanks to the wonder of CGI.

On set, the actor suffered a less dignified fate, having to don a bulky grey head-to-toe bodysuit - complete with ample padding - and clomp around in springy moon boots, so as to better approximate the Beast's dimensions.

Contrasted with Watson in all her Disney Princess finery, the effect is downright bizarre:

Watch the full behind-the-scenes featurette - including an interview with Stevens, quite handsome when not dressed as a baby elephant - below:

