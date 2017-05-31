Kirsten Dunst completely broke down at Cannes Film Festival

In an emotional yet slightly bizarre moment, Kirsten Dunst has burst into tears while walking the red carpet at the 70th Cannes Film Festival in France overnight.

Arriving with co-stars Elle Fanning, Nicole Kidman, Colin Farrell and director Sofia Coppola for the screening of their film The Beguiled, Dunst became emotional as she posed with the cast for photographers.

And not just a little bit emotional. A stream of tears poured down the 35-year-old's face as she pursed her lips and wiped her eyes.

While at the time it wasn't clear what triggered the moment, speculation was that the Bring It On star - dressed in a light purple A-line gown - was crying tears of joy.

Speaking to Metro.co.uk, a rep confirmed: 'She was just moved to be back at Cannes with her friend and director Sofia.

They were tears of joy.'

As her co-stars comforted her, Dunst was soon seen laughing through the tears.

The cast ended the red carpet by posing on the steps together.

- NZ Herald