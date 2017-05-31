Jamie Foxx's real name is not Jamie Foxx and people can't quite believe it

Some people have just discovered that Jamie Foxx is not the star's real name and they are not coping well at all.

One Twitter user set off a chain reaction of shock yesterday when she posted her discovery that the Oscar winner's real name is Eric Marlon Bishop.

It turns out she wasn't alone though, with thousands of others sharing their disbelief that Jamie Foxx was not born Jamie Foxx.





just found out jamie foxx's real name is eric & now I feel like my whole life is a lie — Adrian(@AdrianD__) May 30, 2017

In 2014, the Ray star told David Letterman that he changed his name so that he could get more stage time as a stand-up comedian.

"I used to do stand-up in a club in LA and I went up and I had a great set and when I had a great set I couldn't get back up for six weeks because comedians ran the list," he said.

"So I go to another place ... and I noticed that like 1000 guys show up and only three girls, but the three girls would always get a spot. So I went to the list and wrote down a unisex name ... Jamie Foxx. And I'm the first guy called. He'd go, 'Jamie Foxx, is she here?' I said, 'No brother, that's me'."

But the comedian told Letterman it took him a while to get used to his new name.

"I really killed [on stage] but people would be like, 'Yo Jamie, yo Jamie!' and I wouldn't respond," he said.

"I forgot that was my name ... People thought I was arrogant."

Me finding out what Jamie Foxx's real name is pic.twitter.com/vSLMPeJFdp — Mango (@_justarmani) May 30, 2017

