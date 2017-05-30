The world's most crazy celebrity mugshots

By Ian Horswill

Drink driving is treated as a serious offence and the amount of random breath tests carried out by police means there's a high chance of getting caught if you're behind the wheel of a car after a few alcoholic drinks.

American golfer Tiger Woods, among the most successful sportspeople of all time, is the latest famous person to be charged with DUI, although he denies driving under the influence of alcohol.

"I understand the severity of what I did and take full responsibility for my actions," said Woods, who underwent a fourth operation on his back in April and cannot yet play competitive golf.

"I didn't realise the mix of medications had affected me so strongly.

"I would like to apologise with all my heart to my family, friends and fans. I expect more from myself too."

Check out other celebrities who've had their mugshots taken:

Justin Bieber

Pop star Justin Bieber smiled for his mug shot after being charged with drunken driving, resisting arrest and driving without a valid licence in Miami Beach, Florida, on January 23, 2014, when he was aged 19.

In a plea deal, Bieber agreed to make a $50,000 donation to a youth charity when he pleaded guilty to careless driving and resisting arrest. The DUI charge was dropped in exchange for Beiber attending a program that teaches about the impact of drunken driving on victims.

The judge asked the pop singer to be a better role model to his young fans but Bieber was back having his mugshot taken after being arrested for driving under the influence in Miami Beach again in January 2014.

Nick Nolte

Hollywood actor Nick Nolte (Thin Red Line (1998) Warrior (2011), Cape Fear(1991) and 48 Hrs. (1982), was arrested for driving under the influence on the Pacific Coast Highway near Los Angeles on September 11, 2002.

Nolte later said when he was arrested for DUI, he had been taking the drug GHB on a daily basis for four years. He pleaded guilty to GHB and was sentenced to three years' probation and also had to attend rehabilitation.

Nolte told GQ that the picture is not an official mugshot, having been taken by a cop when he was at a hospital undergoing blood tests.

Abby Wambach

One of football's most famous women players, American Abby Wambach, was stopped by police and charged with DUI in Portland, Oregon, last month.





Wambach, who retired late last year after winning the World Cup for the USA, was booked for DUII (driving under the influence of intoxicants).

She posted an apology to her family, friends and fans, stating that she takes full responsibility and that she will "do whatever it takes to ensure that my horrible mistake is never repeated."

Lindsay Lohan

Mean Girls' actor Lindsay Lohan was arrested twice on May 26, 2007 and July 24, 2007 for driving under the influence of alcohols and cocaine in Beverly Hills and Santa Monica, California, respectively.

On August 23, 2007, she pleaded guilty and was sentenced to one day in jail and 10 days of community service and three years' probation. She actually spent just 84 minutes in jail due to overcrowding.

Michelle Rodriguez

In the US, drink driving can mean a jail sentence as the Fast and Furious actor and screenwriter Michelle Rodriguez and 24 (2001-2010) actor Kiefer Sutherland found out.

Rodriguez, then starring in TV drama Lost, was offered a choice between 240 hours of community service or five days in jail after being arrested for drink driving in Hawaii on December 1, 2005. She elected jail.

Rodriguez did serve a 180 days mandatory jail sentence in Los Angeles on December 23, 2007, after being found guilty of violating her probation on previous drunken-driving and hit-and-run offences.

Kiefer Sutherland

Kiefer Sutherland served a 48-days prison sentence for DUI in Los Angeles, California, from December 5, 2007.

Sutherland was also sentenced to five years' probation and had to complete an 18-months long alcohol education program and attend weekly alcohol sessions for six months.

