Ariana Grande to throw star-studded benefit concert for Manchester

Last week, in an emotional social media post, Ariana Grande announced her intention to return to the "incredibly brave city" of Manchester, to spend time with her fans and hold a concert to raise funds for the victim's of the Manchester arena terrorist attack.

It has now been confirmed that her return will take place this weekend, on Sunday June 4.

Some of the big name stars supporting Grande at the concert, which will take place at the Emirates Old Trafford cricket ground, home of Lancashire Cricket Club, include Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Coldplay, Pharrell Williams and Take That.

Katy Perry will also perform, as will Usher, and former One Direction star Niall Horan.

According to the organisers, "All net ticket proceeds of the show will go directly to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund".

Confirmation that the benefit concert will take place comes after Ariana had called for people to come together and "not let hate win" following the suicide bombing which had killed 22 people and 119 injured.

Suicide bomber Salman Abedi, 22, had targeted people at the packed gig. The explosion is Britain's deadliest attack since 52 people died in the July 7, 2005 terror attack on the London Underground.

Ariana posted an emotional message via Instagram in tribute to the victims and those involved, which read: "My heart, prayers and deepest condolences are with the victims of the Manchester attack and their loved ones.

"There is nothing I or anyone can do to take away the pain you are feeling or to make this better.

"However, I extend my hand and heart and everything I possibly can give to you and yours, should you want or need my help in any way.

"The only thing we can do now is choose how we let this affect us and how we live our lives from here on out."

The concert will be broadcast on BBC Television, and on BBC Radio and Capital Radio Networks, and streamed worldwide.

Manchester police chief constable Ian Hopkins recently told BBC Radio Manchester that the families of the victims have been consulted about the planned benefit concert, and that the majority of those spoken to are "very much in favour".

"There are some that clearly aren't," he added. "That is absolutely understandable."

Grande has offered free tickets to all fans who were at the Manchester Arena concert when last week's attack took place.

- Daily Telegraph UK