Married At First Sight bride poses for steamy shoot

Married At First Sight Australia star Cheryl Maitland is steaming up the latest cover of Maxim magazine.

Just a few months after appearing on the controversial reality show, the 26-year-old has posed for the mens magazine in a revealing high-cut one-piece.

On the cover, the Gold Coast hairdresser stretches her hands above her head and gazes into the camera - her brown swimsuit, with its exposed lace-up front, leaving little to the imagination.

Today's the day Go grab your copy of @maxim_aus #justwentontvtogetonamagazine #dailymailwilllovethis A post shared by Cheryl Maitland (@hotlikeasunrise) on May 24, 2017 at 3:35pm PDT

While she didn't find love on the series, she's now happily partnered with Dean Gibbs - a former policeman who now runs a plumbing business. Soon after they began dating, claims of a criminal past were levelled against him.

"I feel like the show has made me realise a lot about myself and what I should have in a partner," Maitland told the magazine, referring to her new romance.

I hope everyone gets to find this kind of love @__gibbsy #bubby #justjumpedoutofaplane A post shared by Cheryl Maitland (@hotlikeasunrise) on May 13, 2017 at 9:10pm PDT

In the photo spread, Maitland shows off her curves in a range of revealing swimsuits.

"I'm at the stage in my life where I am super comfortable in my body, and how I feel and look, so I wanted to capture these natural and earthy pictures," she said.

- news.com.au