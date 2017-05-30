Married At First Sight bride poses for steamy shoot

Married At First Sight Australia star Cheryl Maitland is steaming up the latest cover of Maxim magazine.
Just a few months after appearing on the controversial reality show, the 26-year-old has posed for the mens magazine in a revealing high-cut one-piece.
On the cover, the Gold Coast hairdresser stretches her hands above her head and gazes into the camera - her brown swimsuit, with its exposed lace-up front, leaving little to the imagination.
While she didn't find love on the series, she's now happily partnered with Dean Gibbs - a former policeman who now runs a plumbing business. Soon after they began dating, claims of a criminal past were levelled against him.
"I feel like the show has made me realise a lot about myself and what I should have in a partner," Maitland told the magazine, referring to her new romance.
In the photo spread, Maitland shows off her curves in a range of revealing swimsuits.
"I'm at the stage in my life where I am super comfortable in my body, and how I feel and look, so I wanted to capture these natural and earthy pictures," she said.