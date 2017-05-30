Kim Kardashian grilled with tough questions in TV interview

Kim Kardashian has taken part in a no-holds-barred chat with US talk show host Andy Cohen for his Watch What Happens Live program.

The world of the Kardashians is carefully stage-managed, with personal questions usually strictly off limits in interviews - only last year Kourtney shut down an interview on Channel 9 when the questions strayed into territory she and her handlers weren't comfortable discussing.

But Watch What Happens Live has a reputation for getting the most out of its celebrity guests, and Kim was surprisingly forthcoming, sipping on a glass of wine as she spilt on everything from her famous feuds to her failed marriages.

Cohen even commended Kardashian on fronting up to the interview without any stipulations: Nothing was off limits and Kim answered every question put to her. Of course, with her years of media experience, some answers were less illuminating than others.

Here's what she had to say:

What are the chances of her mum, Kris Jenner, and her ex Caitlyn Jenner ever speaking again?

"Zero. One. No, I would say 2%. And those are [daughters] Kendall and Kylie, that's their percentage. All fair, I think."

Continued below.

Related Content Manchester terror attack: Kim Kardashian slammed over 'tasteless' tribute What it's really like to work for Kim Kardashian The celebrities who love to get naked on social media

What was the family fallout from Kendall's disastrous Pepsi ad?

"She totally understood and she felt really awful from it and she just wants to move on from it. I didn't see [the ad] until it had already gotten the attention, so you obviously have a different perspective ... I think anytime someone does anything, they don't have bad intentions. Kendall's so sensitive, she would never mean for anyone to perceive anything in a negative way."

Did she really think her 72-day marriage to Kris Humphries was going to last?

"At the time I thought, 'holy s**t I'm 30 years old, I'd better get married.' I think a lot of girls go through that, where they freak out and think they're getting old and have to figure it out. It was more of that situation. I knew [on the] honeymoon it wasn't going to work out."

Did she enjoy her social media sabbatical after her Paris robbery ordeal?

"I had the best, most freeing time taking time off. It's so hard on your soul, I don't think people get it. I'm so afraid for my kids growing up in the time of social media. I love sharing my life and I live on a reality show, but sometimes I'm like, is it worth it? That's my struggle now, after what I've been through: Is it worth it?"

"It's been so important for me to just be present. When I'm in my house, I'm hardly on my phone. It's a rule - to be present and communicate and interact like normal people. I didn't have that growing up."

Did her feud with Taylor Swift make things awkward for Kendall, who was part of Swift's 'squad'?

"I don't know if Kendall was a part of her squad, I don't think she was." She hasn't spoken to Swift since.

Did she enjoy her early days as Paris Hilton's 'personal assistant'?

"I would work with Paris, organise and clean out their closets, get rid of all their stuff and sell it on eBay. And then shop for her. That was my job, and I loved it."

Why she's never gone 'off the rails' with drugs and alcohol:

"My dad always put such a responsibility on me. In high school and college, Kourtney was such a big drinker. My dad was really well aware, so when I was 14 he would teach me to drive his car and made me go with my sister every weekend to watch her [at parties]. I'd drive everyone home, everyone would take advantage of me and only have me hang out just to drive everyone home. I felt this sense of responsibility and ... I owned it."

Kim K on Taylor

- news.com.au