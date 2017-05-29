Siobhan Marshall and Millen Baird aren't living the Hollywood dream

It should be glitz and glamour, but Siobhan Marshall and Millen Baird are doing it tough in Hollywood.

The married Kiwi couple, familiar from shows like Outrageous Fortune and Auckland Daze, moved to Los Angeles eight months ago to chase their acting dreams.

But they tell this week's edition of Woman's Day they've been forced to take on multiple part-time jobs to make ends meet.

Marshall has been working as a florist, "arranging and delivering bouquets," while Baird Just passed his a US driver's licence test with the aim of becoming a delivery driver.

While the pair are attending auditions when they can, things got so bad they made up a song for the "money gods" to help them pay their rent.

"We were getting down to the wire one week and, of course, our rent was due too, so Millsy and I came up with a little song for the money gods, hoping they could sort something out for us," Marshall tells Woman's Day.

They posted the results to Instagram.

Other steps they've taken to save money include putting the spare room in their apartment on Airbnb, and for fun they go walking around The Grove at night "when it's all lit up - it's great for people watching".

The pair were married on Fiji's Denarau Island in September last year at a star-studded event, and Baird says they're still on a post-wedding high.

"We high-five a lot more, talk in accents, come up with weird baby names and plan imaginary holidays together over our Americano coffees," he tells Woman's Day.

