Vote: Is this New Zealand's greatest song?

To celebrate New Zealand Music Month, we asked you to vote for New Zealand's greatest song - our unofficial anthem.

With 13 songs to choose from - including classic hits like Poi E and Slice of Heaven through to more modern hits like Sway and Royals - more than 7,000 Kiwis voted for their favourite.

Despite topping the charts, Lorde's recent hit Royals couldn't compete with the likes of Fred Dagg or Crowded House, claiming just one per cent of the vote.

Likewise, The Fourmyula, Dragon, Blam Blam Blam and Bic Runga were blitzed by The Exponents and Engelbert Humperdinck (for his Kiwi favourite Ten Guitars).

We've now whittled the field down to the top four finalists, with Dave Dobbyn taking double honours for his tracks Loyal and Slice of Heaven, alongside Patea Maori Club's Poi E and The Exponent's Don't Dream It's Over.

Cast your vote now ahead of the final reveal this Wednesday, when we will officially name New Zealand's greatest song.

- NZ Herald