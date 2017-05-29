Bachelor couple Zac Franich and Viarni Bright reveal they're already in therapy

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

It was all fine dining and red roses on screen, but the winning couple of The Bachelor NZ have revealed they're already seeing a therapist.

Zac Franich chose Viarni Bright over Lily McManus in the finale of Three's romance reality show in a decision many saw coming from the moment they met in episode one.

But the couple tell Woman's Day that they're seeing a counsellor to help them make sense of the unique way their relationship began.

"It was really important to us that we could both be across what we were feeling and how it was impacting our relationship," Franich says.

The Orewa surf-lifesaver, 28, told the magazine things got especially intense during the show's final days of filming.

"I felt a little burnt-out after filming. I was constantly ending relationships, but wasn't able to properly process those feelings," he said.

"I know Viarni found it hard to deal with the way the show played out in the end."

Franich has previously revealed he battled depression in 2015 over a court case relating to his selection for a K2 1000 boat at the World Cup regatta.

"It was really not a good time," he said. "I was really lost, and just went lower and lower and found myself at the bottom of a really great big hole, and into a bit of depression.

The pair, who kept up their relationship in secret after filming until Bright was revealed as the winner last Sunday, also reveal they're yet to say the 'L' word to each other.

But Franich does admit that Bright is "the only one I can see myself falling in love with".

- NZ Herald