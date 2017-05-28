Supermodel Miranda Kerr has married Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel

Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel have finally tied the knot in an intimate backyard wedding.

The supermodel and Snapchat CEO met at a dinner party in New York back in 2014 and were engaged in July, 2016.

Spiegel, 26 and Kerr, 34, were rumoured to be preparing for the wedding at their Brentwood mansion yesterday after numerous publications spotted a huge, white marquee being erected in their backyard.

The couple live in the luxurious Los Angeles suburb in a house that is worth more than $12 million.

Around 50 guests attended the extremely private ceremony including Kerr's grandparents, who were flown in from her hometown of Gunnedah, NSW.

A florist was also photographed bringing buckets of pink roses into the house this morning.

Despite the small guest list, a source told PEOPLE, the wedding was a luxurious affair.

"For a small wedding, it has been a huge production," a source told the publication.

"The wedding and reception are intimate, but lavish and classy. Miranda has been very involved. She has great taste and knew exactly what she wanted.

She is very sweet. She is ecstatic to marry Evan," they added.

The couple announced their engagement on Instagram on July 21 last year with Kerr later revealing the peculiar story behind the proposal.

"[Was I expecting it?] Absolutely not," Kerr said.

"He said to me, 'Miranda, I'm telling you now, this is the first and last time I'm going to kneel down in front of you'. I was terribly nervous and emotional, trembling with happiness," she added.

I said yes!!! A post shared by Miranda (@mirandakerr) on Jul 20, 2016 at 8:39am PDT

Spiegel is Kerr's second husband after she was married to British actor Orlando Bloom from 2010-2013. They have one child, Flynn, aged six.

