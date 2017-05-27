Channing Tatum, Sarah Jessica Parker: Actors who have trashed the movies they were in

By Natalie Wolfe

Every year, Hollywood blesses us with plenty of God awful movies.

But, despite everyone knowing the movies are terrible, the actors are required to put on a brave face on their promo tours, touting how great the movies are and why everyone should go see them.

Other times, actors were more than happy to admit their movies completely missed the mark.

Sarah Jessica Parker on Sex and the City 2

It was called everything from "cartoonishly offensive" to "more condescending than stirring" and if there's one person who agrees with that, it's the movie's main actress Sarah Jessica Parker.

Speaking at Vulture festival earlier this month, Parker admitted she totally understood why fans hated the movie.

"I understand, I actually get it," she told the festival's host Adam Moss.

"I can see where we fell short on that movie, and I'm perfectly happy to say that publicly."

But, despite critics tearing the movie to shreds, Parker reminded the audience it was still quite successful.

Continued below.

Related Content Gordan Ramsay is a 'normal dad' and 'never swears at home' Ed Sheeran supports site where fans can resell tickets at face value Alleged cocaine sting: Celebrity hairdresser Mobeen Bhikoo loses name suppression

"I will say, I also understand how much frickin' money it made," she added. "I feel like that is forgotten in the discussion."

Sex and the City 2 made close to $US300 million worldwide.

Katherine Heigl on Knocked Up

Heigl wasn't afraid to trash Knocked Up, labelling her hit 2007 comedy as "a little sexist" in an interview with Vanity Fair.

"It paints the women as shrews, as humourless and uptight, and it paints the men as loveable, goofy, fun-loving guys," she told the publication in 2008.

"I had a hard time with it, on some days. I'm playing such a bitch; why is she being such a killjoy? Why is this how you're portraying women? Ninety-eight per cent of the time it was an amazing experience, but it was hard for me to love the movie," she added.

Judd Apatow, the movie's director, clearly wasn't too happy about her comments, telling radio host Howard Stern that Heigl "probably was doing six hours of interviews and kissing everyone's ass, and then just got tired and slipped a little bit".

Channing Tatum on the G.I Joe: Rise of the Cobra

The G.I. Joe adaptation might've grossed over $US302 million by the end of its run, but star Channing Tatum absolutely loathed it.

During an interview with Howard Stern, the actor revealed he was forced into the 2009 film.

"Look, I'll be honest. I f***en hate that movie. I hate that movie," he said.

"(After) Coach Carter, they [Paramount] signed me for a three-picture deal ... And as a young (actor), you're like, `Oh my god, that sounds amazing, I'm doing that.'"

When Stern asked if he tried to get out of the movie, Tatum replied: "No option. 'You're doing this or we're gonna sue you.'"

Tatum didn't comment on whether his appearance in the 2013 sequel G.I Joe: Retaliation - which was equally disliked by critics - was also due to contractual obligations.

Jessica Alba on Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer

When an actress says a movie made them want to quit acting, it's safe to say they probably weren't a fan of it.

That was the case for Jessica Alba in Fantastic Four, a movie she described as her "career low point".

Alba projected most of her anger at the movie's director Tim Story who gave her peculiar directions for an emotional scene.

"[He told me] 'It looks too real. It looks too painful. Can you be prettier when you cry? Cry pretty, Jessica.' He was like, 'Don't do that thing with your face. Just make it flat. We can CGI the tears in,'" Alba told Elle.

George Clooney on Batman & Robin

Out of all genres, superhero movies tend to receive the most criticism and Joel Schumacher's 1998 sequel to Batman Forever wasn't spared any negativity.

George Clooney's role as the mask-wearing superhero in Batman & Robin became the butt of many jokes - plenty of which have come from the actor himself.

"I always apologise for Batman & Robin," Clooney said on The Graham Norton Show in 2015.

"Let me just say that I'd actually thought I'd actually destroyed the franchise until somebody else brought it back years later and changed it. I thought at the time that this was going to be a very good career move. Um, it wasn't," he added.

"It was a difficult film to be good in. With hindsight it's easy to look back at this and go 'Woah, that was really s**t and I was really bad in it,'" he told Games Radar.

Halle Berry on Catwoman

If you've seen Halle Berry in Catwoman you'd understand why the actress won the Razzie award for worst actress in 2004.

In an acceptance speech that was worthy of a second Academy Award, Berry hilariously slammed the movie which many consider as one of the worst films of all time.

"First of all I want to thank Warner Brothers, for putting me in a piece of s**t, god awful movie. It was just what my career needed," she told the audience.

"I was at the top and then Catwoman just plummeted me to the bottom," Berry added before bringing her manager Vincent Cirrincone on stage to shame him.

"My only advice to you Vinny is, next time I do movie, if I get a chance to do another movie, maybe you should read the script ... just counting the zeros behind the one really isn't enough," Berry told him.

Michelle Pfeiffer on Grease 2

The film has reached cult status because of how many people hated it - and one person who definitely on that hate train was the movie's main star Michelle Pfeiffer.

The 1982 movie was supposed to continue on from the hugely successful 1978 original but instead, it was well and truly slammed by critics - something Pfeiffer agreed with.

"I hated that film with a vengeance and could not believe how bad it was," she told Hollywood.com.

Pfeiffer was relatively unknown before scoring the role, and she blamed that inexperience on agreeing to star in the movie.

"At the time I was young and didn't know any better," the actress said.

Ben Affleck on Gigli

The early 2000s relationship between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez might've led to the creation of merged couple names, but it definitely didn't help them at the box office.

The universally hated Gigli is still one of the most expensive box office flops of all time after making a dismal $US7.2 million from a $76 million budget.

Affleck headed to a TimesTalk discussion last December and admitted it was the media frenzy around their relationship and short-lived engagement that led to the movie bombing at the box office.

"It could have been a bad movie no one cared about. Angelina Jolie had a bad movie that year and no one cared. But it was because I was dating Jennifer Lopez that made it a big f**king deal. So not only was it just a bad movie but 'they dated each other,'" he said.

- news.com.au